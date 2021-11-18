During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, numerous matches were announced for this Friday’s Rampage and next week’s Dynamite.

After losing the Falls Count Anywhere Match over the weekend at Full Gear, Adam Cole wants another crack at Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Matt and Nick Jackson aren’t cleared for action so Bobby Fish is stepping in to help Cole out. The two teams will meet on Friday.

The TBS Tournament continues on as Jade Cargill meets Red Velvet in the semis on Friday. Thunder Rosa takes on Jamie Hayter on next week’s show. Earlier tonight, Nyla Rose defeated Hikaru Shida to become the first woman to advance to the semifinals.

Below is the full Rampage card:

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

* Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet (AEW TBS Title Tournament)

Bryan Danielson beat Dark Order’s Evil Uno on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and cut a promo after the match. Danielson said until he gets a crack at Page’s title, he’ll continue to kick in the heads of his Dark Order buddies. Since they are headed to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Danielson wants to take on Colt Cabana.

Below is the rest of the card:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament Match)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Brothers vs. Malakai Black, FTR, and Andrade El Idolo