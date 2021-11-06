El Desperado won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Robbie Eagles at tonight’s NJPW Power Struggle. Desperado was able to apply his submission, numero dos, to force a verbal submission from Eagles.

Eagles held the title for 104 days. This is Desperado’s second reign with the title.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: