A new stipulation has been added to Saturday’s Turning Point main event. The Impact World Champion Moose will defend his title against Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem contest.

On tonight’s go-home episode, Moose blindsided Eddie Edwards during his backstage interview. They took their brawl out to the ring. Both men turned to steel chairs, tables and a ladder to add more damage to their already savage fight. By the skin of his teeth, Moose escaped to the back. When Moose made it to the back, EVP Scott D’Amore greeted him and informed him about this added stipulation.

Speaking of other title fights, Steve Maclin will join X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid in a Triple Threat Match this Saturday. Steve Maclin defeated Laredo Kid in a contender match on tonight’s episode. He secured the victory with his Mayhem for All finisher in a contenders match. The stipulation was if he won, he’d be added to the title contest.

Maclin was in the match that saw Miguel capture the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory last month. Miguel successfully retained his title against New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Rocky Romero one week after winning the title. This Saturday will be his second title defense.

Also added to the mix, Rich Swann will battle Brian Myers after Myers brutally assaulted his former Learning Tree Student, Sam Beale. Matt Cardona will square off with W. Morrissey. And, officially confirmed, Chris Sabin will face Ace Austin in a grudge match.

Preluding the main card will be the “Countdown to Turning Point,” in which Jordynne Grace will defend her Digital Media Championship against No. 1 Contender Chelsea Green.

This will be Grace’s second title defense since earning the inaugural title at Bound For Glory. She successfully retained against John Skyler earlier this month.

Additionally, on the “Countdown to Turning Point” program, the former Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) will test their luck against Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. FinJuice lost in a No. 1 Contenders match for the tag titles against Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo).

Below is an update to the main card:

Full Metal Mayhem Match for the Impact World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. Bullet Club

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

The IInspiration (c) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

X-Division Championship:

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin

Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design

Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

Countdown to Turning Point pre-show, starting at 9:30 pm EST:

Digital Media Championship:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Chelsea Green

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

Turning Point will air live and exclusively on Impact Plus at 10 pm EST.