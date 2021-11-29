WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Matteo, in July of 2020.

However, their wedding continues to get pushed back and there’s a reason for that. In a recent interview with ET Online, Bella revealed the promise she made to Chigvintsev about how they wouldn’t get married until his parents, who live in Russia, can attend the ceremony.

“The one promise I made (to Chigvintsev) before we can plan (the wedding) is that his parents can attend,” Bella said. “And with where the world’s at right now (due to the pandemic), and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’”

Earlier this year, Bella announced that she and Chigvintsev were planning to tie the knot on Thanksgiving weekend. Bella clarified her earlier comments in the latest interview.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving,” Bella said about their upcoming wedding. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

Bella also welcomed the possibility of welcoming baby No. 2 before her impending wedding with Chigvintsev.

“At the rate I’m going with never getting married, maybe, but this is what I told Artem, ‘At 39, if I’m happy where I’m at in life, and with you and you’re still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let’s try to have that baby before 40, but hey, if not, I’m sorry, she is closed.”

As reported earlier, Nikki Bella has been announced as one of the judges for NBC’s America’s Got Talent Extreme. Bella stated that joining Simon Cowell, Travis Pastrana and Terry Crews as a co-judge is “a dream come true.”

“It is a dream come true, and this show is not going to be like anything that anyone has ever seen before,” Bella said. “It is just incredible, and the fact that I get to sit up there with Simon and Travis, and Terry Crews is the host, was incredible. They are all such amazing people. I am so blessed to be a part of it, and just this amazing franchise. AGT is just so amazing, but people are going to be mind-blown.”

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.