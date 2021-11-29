NJPW announced tonight AEW star Eddie Kingston’s opponent for NJPW Strong Nemesis.

Eddie Kingston will be facing Gabriel Kidd.

In January 2020, Kidd made his NJPW debut on the Road to New Beginning tour. He returned to the ring at NJPW Strong’s tapings on November 15 after more than six months out of action.

During NJPW Strong’s New Japan Showdown 2021, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley lost to Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

Below is the updated lineup for Nemesis:

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

* David Finlay vs. Jonah

* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* TJP vs. The DKC

* Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos

* Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Hikuleo and Chris Bey

* Lucas Riley vs. Royce Issacs

* Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd

NJPW Strong Nemesis is December 9 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The event is NJPW Strong’s last taping for 2021.

