The latest edition of NJPW STRONG is last from the Showdown 2021 tapings. The episode features Jon Moxley.

In the main event, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated Moxley & Eddie Kingston in a Philly Street Fight match.

Below are the results and highlights from the November 27 episode:

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Ren Narita, and The DKC defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Issacs, and Jorel Nelson)

* Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Daniel Garcia defeated Bateman, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso

NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE.