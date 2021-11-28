The latest edition of NJPW STRONG is last from the Showdown 2021 tapings. The episode features Jon Moxley.
In the main event, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated Moxley & Eddie Kingston in a Philly Street Fight match.
Below are the results and highlights from the November 27 episode:
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Coughlin
* Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Ren Narita, and The DKC defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Issacs, and Jorel Nelson)
* Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Daniel Garcia defeated Bateman, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso
* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston (Philly Street Fight Match)
The Code of Honor is followed as Jonathan Gresham and Alex Coughlin clash in the spirit of pure competition!
A figure from Rocky Romero’s past- a figure that IS Rocky Romero’s past!
Blck Tiger is in Team Filthy??
Spectacular six man action highlighted the conclusion of the Showdown series this week!
Did someone order a #ForbiddenDoor?
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer on STRONG!
NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE.