NJPW Battle in the Valley took place last night in San Jose, California. Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews via pinfall (rainmaker). Post-match, Will Ospreay showed up and made an interesting challenge. Ospreay said whoever won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Okada and Shingo Takagi on January 4, he’d face the champion on January 5 at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

In the main event, Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jay White to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. This comes just in time for his upcoming AEW debut on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. Since Best Friends are now official CHAOS members, Orange Cassidy called on Ishii to join him in a tag match against The Butcher and The Blade.

Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed, now going as JONAH, showed up after Impact World Champion Moose defeated Juice Robinson. JONAH ended up initially staring at Moose, but took out Robinson, instead.

Also during the show, it was also announced that NJPW had some upcoming U.S. tour dates. They are in Seattle (1/15 – Washington Hall), Los Angeles (2/17 – Vermont Hollywood), and Tampa (3/20 – The Coliseum).

Below are the full NJPW Battle in the Valley results:

* Josh Alexander defeated Yuya Uemura

* BATEMAN and Misterioso defeated Brody King and Chris Dickinson

* Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson) defeated Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, and Alex Zayne

* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors defeated Jeff Cobb and TJP

* Will Ospreay defeated Ren Narita

* Moose defeated Juice Robinson

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jay White (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)