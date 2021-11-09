NJPW announced the teams for this year’s World Tag League, which kicks off on November 14. The finals take place on December 15 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

The round robin style tournament typically gives the winners a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January. Those are currently held by Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. If the champs win the World Tag League, they typically get to pick their challengers for NJPW’s biggest PPV of the year.

Below are the 12 teams involved in the World Tag League:

* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga, 2020 winners)

* Dangerous Tekkers (IWGP Tag Team Champions Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano

* Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henare

* Yuji Nagata and Tiger Mask

* Minoru Suzuki and TAKA Michinoku

As noted, Naito announced yesterday that he would be making his return to the ring for this tournament. Naito went down with a knee injury in September that cost him being involved in this year’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament. The injury was sustained on September 18 against Zack Sabre Jr. and Naito had to forfeit the remaining matches — ending with a 0-9 record.

NJPW also announced this week the field for the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament that starts up on November 13. The finals will also take place the same day at World Tag League finals on December 15.