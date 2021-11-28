NJPW Strong’s first taping of 2022 was announced earlier today.

New Beginning USA is set to take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

No matches have been announced, but Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, El Phantasmo, Fred Rosser, and Gabriel Kidd will be appearing at the event.

Last year at NJPW Strong New Beginning USA, KENTA challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The year before in 2020, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) to become the IWGP Tag Team Champions.

As noted, NJPW Strong’s last taping for 2021 is Nemesis. One of the matches announced for that event includes Christopher Daniels vs. Jay White.

