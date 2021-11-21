The latest edition of NJPW STRONG is from the Showdown 2021 tapings.
In the main event, TJP defeated Clark Connors.
Below are the results from the November 20 episode:
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC
* Chris Bey & El Phantasmo defeated Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush
* TJP defeated Clark Connors
NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE.
FinJuice firing on all cylinders!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/s5v78iGs0P
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
OWOWOWOWOW. OW.
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03dXI8#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/IwLi0Dz8hi
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
He may remind you of dragons past, but Yuya Uemura is his own phenomenal talent!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03dXI8#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/VO0Od3BQy9
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
Kevin Knight defuses the Doomsday Device!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/7Q0SD6uinE
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
BULLET CLUB show solidarity… and so do Rush and Daivari!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/kXVB7K7RPJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
They might not like one another, but Bey and Rush are straight 🔥 together every time!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/tnNhr6Q3HA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
Teaming like only Bey-F-Fs can are @dashingchrisbey and @elpwrestling!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03dXI8#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/EDfaUS4SOm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
.@ariyadaivari takes flight!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/jAl56gS5dv
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
Connors punishes the Public Enemy, but veteran ring presence from @megaTJP!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/dUE2K0Sasr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
If Connors wants the win, or even to survive our main event, it might cost him an arm and a leg…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/01QzFdwjqg
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
Connors in agony as TJP uses every inch of his environment!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03dXI8#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/djTsQcjD9A
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
POOOUUUNNNCCCEE!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03w6Wg#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/o7QyKErUxf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021
.@clarkconnors is hobbled, but unbroken, and he’s tearing into TJP!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CFHI03dXI8#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/BVin6nCNdG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 21, 2021