The latest edition of NJPW STRONG is from the Showdown 2021 tapings.

In the main event, TJP defeated Clark Connors.

Below are the results from the November 20 episode:

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Chris Bey & El Phantasmo defeated Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush

* TJP defeated Clark Connors

NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE.

