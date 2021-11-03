Caught between a rock and a hard place, the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, did everything he could to diffuse the situation brewing between him, Reigns and his former client, Brock Lesnar. Appearing on this week’s WWE The Bump, Heyman refused to let anything slip.

Despite not being Lesnar’s advocate anymore, Heyman thinks it was unjust for WWE Official Adam Pearce to not only suspend The Beast Incarnate indefinitely but to add a hefty fine on as well. Looking at both sides of the coin, Heyman felt entitled to say it’s WWE’s own doing that caused Lesnar to go on this warpath as of late.

“I am not paid by Brock Lesnar. I’m not concerned that Brock Lesnar can afford the million dollars. My concern is for SmackDown. From whose ass does Brock Lesnar pull that million dollars [from]?” Heyman pondered. “It amazes me that WWE went out of its way to create this huge surprise, not only for the WWE Universe but for your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, by bringing Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam.

“And then, WWE is all surprised when Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar. What did everyone expect was going to happen when Brock Lesnar appears on SmackDown? We’re gonna have a bunch of smiles, and handshakes and kissing a bunch of babies? C’mon! He’s a beast. That’s the box office attraction about Brock Lesnar. So, when Brock Lesnar acts like Brock Lesnar, we suspend him and fine him a million dollars? I have no invested interest in Brock Lesnar’s business – personal or professional.”

Up next, panelist Matt Camp asked Heyman if he intentionally slid the Universal Championship between Reigns and Lesnar during their match at Crown Jewel last month, which Reigns would retain. Camp wanted to know if Heyman was creating the illusion that he might be playing both sides of the aisle, which many have speculated since Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam.

“I don’t like the word ‘If.’ ‘If’ is hypothetical. If I could go back to Crown Jewel, which I can’t, then the throw would be more accurate,” Heyman began. “What happened was, number one, I had horrible jet lag. It’s a long, long, long trip. Throwing the title into the ring, my aim was off. I’m not an athlete. That title is very heavy, by the way. You can’t blame me for my accuracy.”

If and when Lesnar returns, Heyman said everyone, including The Bloodline, should be prepared to seek shelter from the vengeance Lesnar may bestow upon the blue brand.

“Based on this fine and suspension, there’s no one safe on SmackDown from the wrath of Brock Lesnar,” Heyman warned at the end of his interview.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.