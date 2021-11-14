Petey Williams produced WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Woods on this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown, according to Fightful.

As reported at the end of last month, Williams was brought in for a tryout as a WWE Producer. The report noted it wasn’t known if Williams was being shadowed this past week, as is customary during a tryout.

The former TNA star has received praise for his role as a producer for Impact in recent years. He was backstage working as a producer for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV and last month’s Impact TV tapings.

Petey Williams has also worked as an on-air talent for Impact this year, last competing in the October 14 Battle Royal, and a few dozen other matches since returning to action for the company in April. Starting his pro wrestling career back in 2001, Williams is a two-time Impact X Division Champion.

Other producers for Friday’s SmackDown were also revealed. Sasha Banks’ promo and the six-woman tag match were done by TJ Wilson and Molly Holly. Abyss and Jimmy Wang Yang put together Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios.

Finally, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn was produced by Jamie Noble and Shawn Daivari.