Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) tweeted out a photo of what he looked like in NXT eight years ago.

“Damn this was 8 years ago!!!! And boy have I changed lol. #ThickAf,” Strowman wrote.

The former WWE Superstar has clearly transformed his body, as seen in a recent gym selfie taken earlier this month.

Released by WWE on June 2, Braun Strowman had been rumored to debut for Impact Wrestling at last months’ Bound For Glory, but that didn’t take place. A post-show report noted that the two sides are still in talks about a deal. Last month, Strowoman spoke about why he hadn’t signed with any promotions yet.

“Everything happens for a reason. One door closes and it’s unbelievable how many other doors have opened. So many different opportunities,” Strowman said. “I turned down a lot of money, like an astronomical amount of money to do this. There are days where I friggin think about it and I’m like ‘holy s**t.’

“Every three-letter word corporation out there has made me an offer, talked to me about what I want to do moving forward. And I said ‘first and foremost, I have something that I want to do.’ One was this. Two was just having a chance to breathe and live. Like I said, I was unbelievably blessed for my time with WWE, but it was very time-consuming. I went, in five years, I saw my parents eight times. I missed people’s funerals, I missed weddings, I missed births, I missed Christmas’, I missed Thanksgivings.

“The time was amazing, don’t get me wrong. But I’m still a human being, and I have needs when it comes to comfort. I’m very close with my parents, I’m very close with my family and my friends.”

As noted, Strowman is headed to GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl 16 on Saturday, December 4 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, Strowman showed a wild photo of what his cheat meal looks like.