Former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr, f.k.a. Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to show off his gigantic cheat meal. Scherr showed off a burger from Big Guys in Hartford, Wisconsin that was named after him.

According to Scherr, no one had ever ordered the burger, so he decided to do so. He said he ate the entire burger in under 18 minutes without rushing, and he listed off what was in the burger he ordered in his caption.

Strowman’s caption read, “Consumed it all in under 18 minutes and I wasn’t even rushing!!!! It has 4 1/2lb patties 1/2lb bacon 4 fried eggs 8 pieces of cheese nestled nicely inside a few pieces of #TexasToast the burger is accompanied buy a double order of duck strips and 2lbs of #TaterTots this burger was awesome!!!!!!”

Scherr recently returned to wrestling at Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All taking on EC3. Scherr has revealed he has received offers from wrestling companies but is taking his time with his break from big-time wrestling. He had previously teased a debut with Impact under the name “Titan” and is signed to wrestle for Qatar Pro Wrestling in February 2022.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for updates on Scherr’s next step in pro wrestling. You can view Strowman’s IG post below: