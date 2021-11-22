AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker Sunday shared a photo of her with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Kenny Omega.

In her caption, as seen below, Baker referred to Omega as “the best there is,” Hart as “the best there was” and herself as “the best there ever will be.”

The best there is🧹, the best there was💕, and the best there ever will be 🦷.

Hart attended Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover over the weekend, where he ran into several AEW stars.

In May 2019, Bret Hart appeared at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view to unveil new AEW World Championship. Later that year, he appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and welcomed the idea of making future appearances for AEW.

“I’m a big fan of the promotion and I like a lot of the wrestlers that are there,” Hart said. “And I really think it’s good for the wrestling industry if there’s another company besides WWE. But at same time it was mostly a one-time thing, mostly because I was in the area. But I do have a lot fondness for what they’re trying to do and I support them. And I hope that they become a real big wrestling company in the next year.”

As noted, Omega is scheduled to undergo multiple surgeries following his loss to Hangman Page at last Sunday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. You can see Baker’s tweet below.