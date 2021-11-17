Kairi Sane showed off her new dark hair in a social media post this morning.

The former WWE star typically had lighter brown hair, sometimes with blonde highlights.

Now a WWE Ambassador in Japan, Sane spent between 2016 and 2020 as an in-ring competitor for WWE.

Winning the Mae Young Classic in 2017, Sane also won the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka. Known as the Kabuki Warriors, they have the longest individual reign as tag champs (171 days).

Kairi Sane finished up her time in the States in July of 2020. More recently, she has done Japanese commentary for WWE PPVs.