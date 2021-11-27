Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.

Earlier on Friday, Bayley and RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley teased a feud via Twitter. Bayley also responded to tweets from Xia Li and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

Bayley was not assigned to any brand during October’s WWE Draft, and is expected to return as a free agent. You can see her latest tweet below.

I will beat that 💀💲💲 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 27, 2021

Don’t tempt me with a good time… 😏 Been wanting to punch you in the face for a while. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 27, 2021

I’ll kick your pumpkin 🎃🥧🥧 and take your titles — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 27, 2021