The Buffalo Bills (5-2) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Jacksonville at 1 pm ET today.
During the pregame warm-ups, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen wearing gold cleats with “AEW” in black and white on the side.
AEW President Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, owns the Jags.
The official AEW Twitter account commented on Diggs’ choice of footwear.
“Before taking on @AEW GM TonyKhan’s #Jacksonville @Jaguars, the @BuffaloBills @stefondiggs has arrived for pregame warm-ups with an interesting choice of cleats.”
This Wednesday’s Dynamite is headed to Indianapolis, Indiana for the go-home show to next Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. You can check out the current card here.
