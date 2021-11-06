Next week, on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite, the World Champion Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page will put pen to paper when both men sign their contractual agreement ahead of their title fight at Full Gear next Saturday.

Page earned his No. 1 Contender spot when he won the Casino Ladder Match last month. Currently, Omega stands as the longest titleholder with 339 days stamped on his record.

Below are the matches and segments set for next week’s Dynamite:

*AEW World Championship Contract Signing between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page

* PAC vs. Dax Harwood

* Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Thunder Rosa

* Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush

* Bryan Danielson vs. NJPW sensation Rocky Romero