RAW Superstar Kevin Owens came out sporting “The Bloodline” t-shirt during Saturday’s WWE Supershow at Roanoke, Virginia.

According to a fan at the arena, Owens sat ringside during the WWE Championship match between champion Big E and Bobby Lashley, and did the “New Day Rocks” clap while wearing a Roman Reigns shirt. Owens has been in a rivalry with Big E over the past few weeks on RAW.

Earlier in the night, Owens was involved in a Fatal Four Way Match for the United States Championship featuring champion Damian Priest, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. You can click here for full results from the show.

WWE will hold another Supershow at Charleston, Virginia on Sunday before traveling to Long Island, New York for Monday’s RAW. As noted, WWE has announced the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and two matches for the live episode of RAW from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, their debut at the new venue.