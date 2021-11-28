WWE held a Supershow Saturday night at the Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.



Below are the full results:

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

* RK-Bro (c) defeated Omos and AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (RAW Tag Team Championship Match)

* Damian Priest (c) defeated Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens (United States Championship Match)

* Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship Match)

* Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits