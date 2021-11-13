It appears WALTER is dating fellow NXT UK Superstar Jinny.

On Thursday, Jinny took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and WALTER at a restaurant. The photo was captioned with a heart emoji. This was quickly followed by WALTER also posting a picture of Jinny via his Instagram Stories. The two photos can be seen below.

Jinny has been a mainstay of the WWE NXT UK roster since 2018, feuding with the likes of Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley.

WALTER defeated SmackDown Superstar Cesaro in several matches during WWE’s recent tour of the United Kingdom. At the end of the tour, WALTER and Finn Balor teased a future showdown.