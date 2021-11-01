Several AEW stars took to social media Sunday to show off their Halloween costumes.

While TNT Champion Sammy Guevara cosplayed as Goku from Dragon Ball, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and her boyfriend, Adam Cole, both dressed up as zombies.

Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Thunder Rosa, Peter Avalon, Rebel, Nyla Rose, Abadon, Red Velvet, AEW producer Sonjay Dutt and many others showed off their costumes. The tweets can be seen below.

Don't worry, the dentist gives us nightmares too 🧟‍♀️🦷 📷 : @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/dmZ6WRp4XS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2021

Just a family of bears that care. #CareBears pic.twitter.com/QBiXX5vqi4 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 31, 2021

Halloween #2021 I was able to go trick or treat with my good friends and and my niño #anakin ♥️❤️💀 Make sure you brush your teeth and eat healthy tomorrow! Love Thunder Unicorn 🦄 #halloween2021 #TrickOrTreat pic.twitter.com/YWBx4hxXZv — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 1, 2021

Do you know what she DID!?!?! pic.twitter.com/rNhi5JB8hT — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) November 1, 2021

Didn’t have a costume this year. So here’s a picture of 8 year old Julia as Michael Jackson smooth criminal 😁 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/P8dXVuaenx — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween 🎃 Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/MuriGRGMR6 — Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) October 31, 2021

happy little SNAKEMAN trees #Halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/nxC85eeWUg — SNAKEMAN (is a Bear Bronson enthusiast) 🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) October 31, 2021