Several AEW stars took to social media Sunday to show off their Halloween costumes.

While TNT Champion Sammy Guevara cosplayed as Goku from Dragon Ball, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and her boyfriend, Adam Cole, both dressed up as zombies.

Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Thunder Rosa, Peter Avalon, Rebel, Nyla Rose, Abadon, Red Velvet, AEW producer Sonjay Dutt and many others showed off their costumes. The tweets can be seen below.

