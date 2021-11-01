Several AEW stars took to social media Sunday to show off their Halloween costumes.
While TNT Champion Sammy Guevara cosplayed as Goku from Dragon Ball, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and her boyfriend, Adam Cole, both dressed up as zombies.
Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Thunder Rosa, Peter Avalon, Rebel, Nyla Rose, Abadon, Red Velvet, AEW producer Sonjay Dutt and many others showed off their costumes. The tweets can be seen below.
#HappyHalloween2021 pic.twitter.com/RRaBSHfyqv
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween from this ZomBayBay 🎃 (thanks @RealBrittBaker) pic.twitter.com/DEeNopaqIK
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 31, 2021
Don't worry, the dentist gives us nightmares too 🧟♀️🦷
📷 : @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/dmZ6WRp4XS
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2021
Just a family of bears that care. #CareBears pic.twitter.com/QBiXX5vqi4
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 31, 2021
Halloween #2021 I was able to go trick or treat with my good friends and and my niño #anakin ♥️❤️💀 Make sure you brush your teeth and eat healthy tomorrow! Love Thunder Unicorn 🦄 #halloween2021 #TrickOrTreat pic.twitter.com/YWBx4hxXZv
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 1, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃👻 #PPAALLDAY #TheLibrarians pic.twitter.com/hlTsZ5Esmz
— 🎃Pumpkin Peter Avalon🎃 (@PAvalon) November 1, 2021
Do you know what she DID!?!?! pic.twitter.com/rNhi5JB8hT
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) November 1, 2021
Didn’t have a costume this year. So here’s a picture of 8 year old Julia as Michael Jackson smooth criminal 😁 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/P8dXVuaenx
— J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃 Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/MuriGRGMR6
— Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween!! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/phOW1Uipkn
— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) November 1, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃 #halloween2021 #cosplay #ResidentEvil4 #AdaWong #ハロウィンコスプレ #バイオハザード4 #エイダ pic.twitter.com/saFvva9nKZ
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 31, 2021
— 💀Roseferatu🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) November 1, 2021
happy little SNAKEMAN trees #Halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/nxC85eeWUg
— SNAKEMAN (is a Bear Bronson enthusiast) 🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) October 31, 2021
View this post on Instagram