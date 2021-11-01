Several WWE Superstars took to social media Sunday to show off their Halloween costumes.

While Finn Balor dressed up as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Queen Zelina Vega cosplayed as the character Rock Lee from Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series, Naruto.

Paige also rolled heads by dressing up as Helen Sharp from Death Becomes Her.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre cosplayed as Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, respectively.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan channeled her inner Jennifer Tilly from the Chucky film franchise, and Otis paid tribute to the iconic Ignacio character Jack Black portrayed in Nacho Libre.

Furthermore, Corey Graves and Carmella did their best impression of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Earlier this week on The Bump, Kayla Braxton trolled Paul Heyman by cosplaying as the Special Counsel.

Photos of WWE Superstars in their Halloween costumes can be seen below.

Virtual high 5 if you can guess what I am. Happy Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/go6IUyRSZ5 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 31, 2021

Friends till the end. 🖤🩸🔪 Inspiration from the always iconic @JenniferTilly @ChuckyIsReal Happy Halloween ✨👻 pic.twitter.com/ekMWx6e0sj — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 31, 2021

The best way to spread christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear! ✨ pic.twitter.com/h7AA41O9jI — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2021

“MOOCHA TAKE IT EASY!” NACHOOOOOOOO!!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃 pic.twitter.com/EkUzsp0p4O — OTIS (#1 GUY) (@otiswwe) October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween 👅💍 pic.twitter.com/bDjSPbV9ad — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) October 31, 2021

leaving spooky costumes till the last second challenge pic.twitter.com/36LwDBv7wE — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) October 31, 2021

Happy HALLOWEEN 🎃 wanna date? Got some money? pic.twitter.com/MQonDnodlm — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) October 31, 2021

BANDIT 4 LIIIIIIFFFFFFEEEE@OfficialBlueyTV pic.twitter.com/Z1YuttZb0T — Austin #HailKingWoods – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2021