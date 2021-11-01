AEW star Bryan Danielson and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, did their best impression of Addams Family characters Gomez and Morticia Addams for Halloween.

Their children, Buddy Dessert Danielson and Birdie Joe Danielson, cosplayed as Pugsley and Wednesday, respectively.

Brie shared the family photo via Instagram along with the following caption:

Happy Halloween from the Addams, I mean the Danielson’s Family!!! 🦇

Brie also took to her Instagram Stories to share more photos and videos from their family Halloween celebration.

As noted earlier, Danielson will face the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy semi-finals match in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. Danielson qualified to the finals by defeating Eddie Kingston this past Saturday on Rampage.

You can see photos and a video of the Danielson family below.