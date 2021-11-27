Progress Wrestling Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” was available on Saturday on Peacock and Demand Progress.

In the main event, Cara Noir retained the Progress Wrestling World Championship against Gene Munny.

Below are results and highlights:

* Chris Ridgeway defeated Kid Lykos

* Malik defeated Danny Black

* Lana Austin defeated Laura di Matteo

* Big Guns defeated Tate Mayfairs

* Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen defeated Damien Corvin and Bonesaw

* Charles Crowley defeated Elijah

* Rhio defeated Skye Smitson (Revelations of Divine Love Semi-Final Match)

* Warren Banks defeated Roy Johnson

* Gisele Shaw defeated Debbie Keitel

* Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling (c) defeated Danny Jones and Brendan White (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match)

* Cara Noir (c) defeated Gene Munny (PROGRESS World Championship)

All well and good being the Hitta, but you’ve got to be quick enough to hit him.@malik_pw w/@TheKosta_K vs @DannyBlack_99 Chapter 126 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork

demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/WlFqtfiqNq — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 27, 2021

Putting it all on the line for a place in the #RODL final@Rhio2020 vs @SkyeSmitson Chapter 126 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork

demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/g6B0XGbr8z — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 27, 2021

The Women’s title isn’t on the line, but Keitel is fighting like it is.@GiseleShaw08 vs @DebbieKeitel Chapter 126 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork

demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/kl6cvYqGnj — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 27, 2021

Gene has never faced anything like the Black Swan@Cara_Noir vs @imsomunny Chapter 126 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork

demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/vLWf2VPGGl — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 27, 2021