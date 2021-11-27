Progress Wrestling Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” was available on Saturday on Peacock and Demand Progress. 

In the main event, Cara Noir retained the Progress Wrestling World Championship against Gene Munny.

Below are results and highlights:

* Chris Ridgeway defeated Kid Lykos

* Malik defeated Danny Black

* Lana Austin defeated Laura di Matteo

* Big Guns defeated Tate Mayfairs

* Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen defeated Damien Corvin and Bonesaw

* Charles Crowley defeated Elijah

* Rhio defeated Skye Smitson (Revelations of Divine Love Semi-Final Match)

* Warren Banks defeated Roy Johnson

* Gisele Shaw defeated Debbie Keitel

* Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling (c) defeated Danny Jones and Brendan White (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match)

* Cara Noir (c) defeated Gene Munny (PROGRESS World Championship)

 

