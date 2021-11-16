On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Ron Killings, a.k.a. WWE Superstar R-Truth. Killings is a veteran of over 20 years in pro wrestling, and Hausman asked Killings how long he plans on continuing his in-ring career.

“As long as they allow me to be in it, man,” Killings stated. “Only the good lord knows that answer.”

Killings currently has a new single out in Legacy. He revealed how Vince McMahon and WWE feels about his outside endeavors in the music industry.

“Vince supports me in everything I do. That’s one of the good things about it,” Killings admitted. “I’ve always had that support with them. Not just because of my tenure there, it’s just because they’ve always supported me in anything I’ve done. That’s like my home.”

After being released by WWE in 2002, R-Truth returned to the company in 2008 and has achieved success for his 13 plus years in his current run with over 58 title reigns. Killings described what his relationship is like with Vince McMahon.

“Me and Vince are cool. I miss those, we call them, ‘handshake tours’ to visit the troops overseas way before COVID,” Killings said. “We have a real cool relationship. I see Vince in sweats sometimes, sweatpants. Yeah, he’s the boss. He’s one of the coolest guys. I’m laughing when he makes me laugh. He loves being entertained. He’s cool. Vince has helped me out personally before too. Our relationship man is is better than I could ask for.”

