On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Ron Killings, a.k.a. WWE Superstar R-Truth, to promote his new single “Legacy”. R-Truth is currently in pursuit to reclaim his WWE 24/7 Championship, but he highlighted a recently called up SmackDown group that he could work with as well.

“I love Hit Row man. I’d love to do something with them,” R-Truth revealed. “I went to the PC and met all of them, and I like what they’re doing. I love what they’re doing. You might see me do something with them. I mean, they’re on SmackDown, I’m on RAW, but this is the wrestling business man, you never know what’s gonna happen. It’d be very fun. I like to give them the rub. I’m down like that.”

As of this writing, Reggie is the current 24/7 Champion having held the title for a record-breaking 100+ days. R-Truth gave his thoughts on Reggie and noted how he stands out in WWE.

“I’m not gonna hate. I’m gonna congratulate him,” R-Truth stated. “That’s how I am. Reggie is a hell of a guy. You see what he does? We’ve never had nobody do like he does. Ricochet and all those guys are good, but Reggie, he’s slippery, man. He’s slick. I think he went to the ‘School of Slick-ology’. You ever heard of that? He’s filled with ‘slick-isms’. He can do slippery all over the place. He’s good at what he do, but I’m better. I’ll get my baby back dawg. Don’t worry about that.”

Many fans look back fondly on R-Truth’s partnership with Carmella during the Mix Match Challenge and on SmackDown. R-Truth discussed what fans don’t see from Carmella that he experienced first-hand.

“It’s good. I’m happy for her to get to shine and do her thing,” R-Truth expressed. “A lot of people don’t get to see her work, but Carmella is very smart. She knows the wrestling business. A lot of stuff we were doing she would throw in her stuff. She would help us put stuff together. So she’s very, very knowledgeable about the business. Ring awareness, entertaining, timing, she’s very good at what she does. She’s on RAW, right? So, you never know what may happen. You may see a reunion.”

You can check out Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar R-Truth’s latest single Legacy by clicking HERE

Powered by RedCircle