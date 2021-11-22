WWE United States Champion Damian Priest might have turned heel during his match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff.

As seen in the video below, Priest used Rick Boogs’ guitar to knock out Shinsuke Nakamura, losing the match via disqualification.

Earlier in the match, Priest seemed to be closing in on victory when he had Nakamura locked in with a submission hold. Just then, Boogs began to play his guitar to bring Nakamura back to life, which led to Priest losing his cool. An enraged Priest rolled to the outside and destroyed Boogs’ guitar, smashing the pieces on Boogs before turning around and knocking out Nakamura.

Pat McAfee referred to Priest as “a son of a b---h” for destroying Boogs’ guitar.

Priest has been teasing a heel turn for several weeks, embracing a darker persona on RAW. Last month, he debuted a new entrance theme song and changed up his look to represent his new character.