Actor and recent Saturday Night Live host Kieran Culkin was backstage at last night’s WWE Survivor Series.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch snapped a photo with Culkin, as seen below.

One of the stars of HBO’s Succession (and Macaulay Culkin’s brother), Kieran looks to also be a WWE fan. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy at last year’s awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Succession).

Two weeks ago, he was a first-time host for SNL. You can check out his monologue and a skit with him in the videos below.

As noted, Lynch has a degree in theatre and commented earlier this month on if she’d get into the movie industry.

“I love performing in any genre. I mean, that’s what I got my degree in, my degree is in theatre,” Lynch stated. “So, that’s something that I always want to go back to, and, a little plug here, we’ve got Rumble coming out next January or February. This is an animated movie, which is going to be awesome, with Paramount, so go see that when it comes out. Look, I’m always looking to expand my horizons and constantly just perform, whatever medium that is. Right now, it’s going to be wrestling until the wheels fall off.”

WWE Survivor Series took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating WWE Champion Big E in the main event.