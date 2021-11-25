The current 24/7 Champion, Reggie, recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about his journey into wrestling. He revealed that it all began due to an exchange between Cirque du Soleil and the Performance Center.

“So in 2019, Cirque du Soleil had an exchange with the Performance Center and I was a part of that show. When they said, ‘hey, WWE wants to do an exchange with us.’ I said, ‘sign me up 10 times.’ I went to the ring, the first time ever jumping into the squared circle and I fell in love,” he admitted. “As a fan, growing up watching it and then to be inside of a WWE ring I said, ‘okay, I’m done with the circus, this is my next journey. I’m not going to give up on this dream again.’ So I went in with the intentions of saying, ‘I’m going to get signed.’”

Reggie then spoke in more detail about the next step in his wrestling journey. He said that he crushed his tryout in WWE, which helped him land the role.

“I asked Matt Bloom, ‘hey, how does one get involved?’ Luckily enough, they had a trial the week after,” he said. “That was the week that I was done with Cirque du Soleil for that city, so I flew home for one day, flew right back to Orlando, did the tryout and completely crushed it. Then that’s how my journey started.”

Reggie has a lot of history with acrobatics due to his career in the circus. He admitted that it has helped him step into the wrestling world and prepared him for wrestling.

“I’ve been doing acrobatics since I was 11 years old. So just the basics of acrobatics, it gave me things like footwork, and acrobatic awareness, and things like that. Those are all essential keys that you need to be a professional wrestler. You have to have great footwork. You have to know your body to not only be safe for yourself but to be safe for someone else as well. I felt like the transition was pretty easy. Then once I got here, it was just learning everything else about the business because it’s so much more.”

