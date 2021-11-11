WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie was interviewed, along with several other WWE stars, by the Dallas Morning News to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas over two nights in April of 2022. Reggie talked about ordering his first WrestleMania, which was the 21st edition of the event in 2005.

“Nah, no WrestleMania money back then,” Reggie said of an earlier event. “I saved up around 35 bucks, I believe, and purchased WrestleMania 21 on pay-per-view. And we had one cable TV in our house, and it was in my grandmother’s room. Saved the 35 bucks while doing the circus, and got to watch that. (My) all-time favorite WrestleMania is that one. Later that year, got it on DVD for Christmas.”

Reggie has been with WWE since 2020 and a main roster member since December of that year. Despite that he has yet to appear on a WrestleMania event. He revealed that he was originally supposed to appear at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay, but was unable to appear due to catching COVID-19. He is looking forward to appearing at WrestleMania 38, the first Mania he will ever attend.

“I joined the company in 2020, was going to attend my first WrestleMania in Tampa last year,” Reggie revealed. “But I got COVID so I wasn’t a part of it. So, this is very special to me for sure. The first one I ever attend, I essentially am going to be a part of it.”

Reggie’s latest WWE appearance was on RAW, where he lost the 24/7 Championship to Drake Maverick, ending his record setting 112 day reign. He would gain the title back from Maverick a few minutes later, making Reggie a two time 24/7 champion.