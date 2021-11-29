Former WWE Superstar Franky Monet, aka Taya Valkyrie, believes that WWE will be sold within the next five years.

Monet shared her opinion while responding to a tweet from FITE TV, which posed the question: “Where do you see #WWE in 5 years?”

The tweet led to Monet receiving a lot of backlash from her followers, with many of them referring to her as “a hater” and “bitter” due to her recent WWE release.

Monet then proceeded to lash out at several fans, who tweeted negative messages about her run in NXT, and felt that she changed her tone about her “dream job” following her release.

As noted, Monet blasted WWE following the release of her husband, John Morrison, asking wrestling fans to “stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent.” Earlier on Sunday, Morrison issued his first comments since his release, thanking fans for supporting him in his second stint with WWE.

The topic of WWE’s potential sale was discussed in length by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently. You can click here for his comments on the same.

Franky Monet’s tweets can be seen below.

You need to f--k right off, hope you read this before you get blocked. Dumb ass https://t.co/E8DAC7ip9O — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021

You’re like …..super funny 😐 dude, I worked my ass off for 12 yrs to work for my heroes. And it was absolutely disappointing. If you also have dreams, you would understand. Clearly you have dreams. Or goals. https://t.co/dIwbLQlkFv — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021

If you only knew how many negative comments I get. I love you too, but you need to realize that at some point I am going to stand up for myself. I’m done letting ppl act like we don’t have a voice. https://t.co/G6AWrJaZYs — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021