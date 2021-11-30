Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has reacted to the in-segment featuring his former tag team partner, The Miz, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on this week’s RAW.

During their war of words, Edge seemingly made a reference to Morrison’s recent WWE release.

Edge told The Miz, “You use this to get notoriety for your next endeavor, for your next reality show, for your next dance competition while you leave your partners high and dry to get fired.”

Through a tweet, Morrison asked Edge to to be “prepared for slaughter” if he plans jump into the Miz’s water.

hey @EdgeRatedR high & dry?? #JohnnyDripDrip is never not wet #TheFloodStud #AmericasMoistWanted By the way when you jump into @mikethemiz‘s water be prepared for a slaughter.

As noted, Edge also made a reference to last week’s confrontation between CM Punk and MJF on AEW Dynamite, where Punk referred to MJF as “a less famous Miz.”

“You’ve got people in other companies saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads,” Edge told Miz.

You can see Morrison’s reaction below.

hey @EdgeRatedR high & dry?? #JohnnyDripDrip is never not wet 💦#TheFloodStud 💦#AmericasMoistWanted 💦

By the way when you jump into @mikethemiz ‘s water be prepared for a slaughter 😎 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) November 30, 2021

“You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.” Edge to The Miz 👀 (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/qDe6lZaZhb — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 30, 2021