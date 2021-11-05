A week after reports surfaced of Renee Paquette and her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, selling their Las Vegas home, Paquette confirmed via Instagram on Thursday that the couple is preparing to move to Moxley’s home state of Ohio.

Renee shared a picture of her alongside her daughter and father, standing in front of a bus. She bid goodbye to Las Vegas, and thanked her father for “being an absolute warrior” for helping her with baby Nora.

We’re leaving Las Vegas! Goodbye sweet Sin City. You’ve been great to me and my family for the past 6 years. We got married here. Had our baby here. Got our fur babies here. Made lifelong friends. Had feasts. Wrote books. Hosted parties. Scorched in the heat 🥵But it’s time for us to pack up and move into the next chapter. Ohio, here we come! And special shout out to my dad @tex_msg for being an absolute warrior and helping me and baby Nora and the big dumb dogs get out the door. ❤️❤️❤️❤️✌🏼💋 see you soon Buckeye State. Does this mean it’s okay for me to jump on the @bengals bandwagon?

AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier this week that Moxley was entering an inpatient program for alcohol treatment.

