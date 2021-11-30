On the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about his dispute with WWE over the usage of the trademark “The Man”. Flair stated previously that he allowed Becky Lynch to use the trademark during her run atop the Women’s division. He named another top WWE star who doesn’t own the rights to their own property while confirming he owns his own stuff.

“I owned the trademark ‘To Be the Man,’ if I own that trademark and then they use that trademark to create ‘The Man’ [Becky Lynch], which has been my label my entire career,” Flair said. “I thought it up, it’s mine and I own it and I’m one of the few guys that own my intellectual property. Steve doesn’t own Stone Cold, believe it or not, I don’t think it’s right and he should have it but when they get a hold of it, they’re going to keep it. They have their reasons and I’m not the one making those calls. I own my stuff.”

Flair also revealed during the podcast that the door has now opened for him to appear in AEW after WWE has decided to try and erase his legacy with the company. The 2x WWE Hall of Famer also detailed how he thinks the company has ruined his legacy, taking him off the opening intro of the show.

Flair continued to speak about the trademark disputes with WWE and revealed a conversation he had with Triple H about using “The Man”. The Nature Boy also mentioned that if he gets a chance legally, he will go back and fight to get that trademark back in his possession.

“Hunter told me that Stone Cold is trademarked. I said ‘Why don’t you call her The Game?’ He said that’s trademarked too, I said ‘So is The Man?’ He said ‘No it’s not, To Be the Man and The Man are two different things,” Flair said. “Please. It’s old news now, it’s behind us but let’s get the facts straight, they still don’t own it. And if I get a chance and I get cleared legally, I’m going to go back and get it.”

