Following tonight’s championship contenders match on AEW Rampage: Black Friday, Rhio has earned a future shot at Dr. Britt Baker’s AEW Women’s World Championship. Riho won the contest with a Gannosuke Clutch on Baker.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made tonight’s Black Friday Deal Match official on Dynamite this past Wednesday after video evidence showed that Riho was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at this year’s All Out, despite the official’s call.

Riho was the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion and held the pinnacle title for 133 days. She captured the championship against Nyla Rose on the debut episode of Dynamite in 2019. Her 2021 record currently stands at 13-4.

Britt Baker’s last title defense came at Full Gear, where she successfully retained against Tay Conti. Her upcoming match with Riho will be her sixth title defense this year.

All smiles from the inaugural #AEW Women’s Champion @riho_gtmv heading into her Black Friday Deal match. If she beats @RealBrittBaker, Riho gets an AEW Women’s World Title shot – Watch @AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/20kNxejwon — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2021