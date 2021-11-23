Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently spoke on a Facebook Live feed about the current status of her WWE contract. According to Rousey, she is unsure if she is still technically employed by the company.

“I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers,” Ronda Rousey stated (h/t Post Wrestling).

Regardless of the status of her contract, “The Baddest on the Planet” revealed that she still keeps up with Stephanie McMahon often. But when it comes to Steph’s husband, Triple H, Ronda hasn’t been in touch with him since before his heart surgery.

“I actually keep in touch with Steph [McMahon] because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures,” Ronda explained. “I haven’t talked to Triple H since before he had his — he had like heart surgery or something. Hope he’s doing all right.”

Ronda was asked in the past about a potential return to WWE and when that could potentially occur, but Ronda wouldn’t give much information on the subject.

“I don’t know. When I feel like it,” Rousey responded. “Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know.”

The original contract Ronda Rousey signed for WWE expired back on April 10, 2021. It remains unknown whether or not the star has signed any sort of extension with the company.

The former RAW Women’s Champion has been away from WWE since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019. At one point she was expected to be back for WrestleMania 37, and WWE president & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated this past April in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37 that Rousey would be returning in the near future, but then she announced her pregnancy.

Since that occurred, Ronda Rousey has given birth to her and Travis’ newborn baby, La’akea.

