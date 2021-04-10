As previously reported, Ronda Rousey’s original WWE contract was set to expire today, April 10th. It is unknown at this time if she has re-signed.

In an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast earlier this week, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated that both Rousey and former rival Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE shortly. He didn’t offer any specifics however for Rousey’s return. Lynch has been rumored to be making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, and teased yesterday on Instagram showing up on Night One.

The first American woman to medal in Judo at the Olympics, Rousey made her name as an MMA star, first in Strikeforce and then more notably in UFC. A former UFC Women’s Bantaweight Champion, Rousey is credited for helping solidify UFC business and establishing women’s MMA as a popular draw.

After retiring from UFC in 2017, Rousey turned to pro wrestling. She joined WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble and quickly rose up the ranks, winning the WWE RAW Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018. She held the title till WrestleMania 35, losing it to Becky Lynch in a winner take all triple threat match also involving Charlotte.

Rousey hasn’t appeared for WWE since, taking time off to try and start a family with husband Travis Browne. While Rousey noted she wasn’t a fan of WWE’s travel in a December 2020 interview, rumors of a potential return have persisted since her last match.