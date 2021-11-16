Ruby Soho reflected on her time in the ring after last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite ended.

The show took place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Soho was in the ring along with AEW President Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk.

Ruby Soho noted on social media she wasn’t exactly sure what to say and Punk gave her some simple advice — whatever she wants.

“After we went off the air on Wednesday was something I’ll never forget,” Soho wrote. “When Punk handed me the mic I asked him ‘What do I say?’ & he said, ‘Whatever you want.’ Idk if I’ll ever have the words to express my gratitude to @AEW, but I’ll spend the rest of my career trying to find them.”

Billed from Lafayette, Indiana, this was a bit of a homecoming for Soho as the crowd chanted her name.

“Oh wow, you guys have no idea what this means to me, honestly,” Soho said while getting a bit emotional. “I’ve been a Hoosier my entire life and I’m so damn proud of it. … Some of you guys have known me since the very, very beginning and I’m so grateful for it.”

Ruby Soho’s full promo is in the video below. The AEW star is getting set for her quarterfinals match against Kris Statlander in the AEW TBS Title Tournament.

