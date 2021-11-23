During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn joined the show to talk about his interaction at a WWE Live Event in the UK with Scary Spice (aka Melanie Brown) of the Spice Girls. Zayn took to Twitter and stated that she called him a p***y while he was outside of the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion said he asked for an apology but still has yet to receive one.

“What happened is I got knocked to the floor during my match and I’m used to some people, especially when I’m an antagonizer, Sami Zayn gets the crowd riled up a bit before the match especially with a microphone in hand and all that,” Zayn said. “So I’m expecting a few comments when I’m knocked to the floor at ringside momentarily. But I’m hearing some particular vitriol from over here when I’m on the floor and I’m not really realizing who it is at the moment but they’re really on my ass so I’m doing a bit of back-talk.

“It was like ‘get up’ or ‘get up you’re a coward’ and I’m saying ‘hey man, I’m hurt give me a second, you don’t know what it’s like, I’m in pain right now.’ Then that’s when the line was uttered by Scary Spice, under her breath mind you. She was in the front row and it was like she knelt down and whispered in my ear ‘I know what you know, what you’re being right now.’ I demanded an apology on social media, but I still haven’t received one.”

The SmackDown superstar also mentioned how excited he was after the results of the WWE Draft, stating that the blue brand now has a new influx of talent that could shake things up.

“I guess it’s a positive and a negative on how you look at it but the uncertainty of the moment I think is interesting,” Zayn said. “I think that’s what fans want the most, putting my own fan thinking cap on. You don’t want to be able to call it a month out, you don’t want to be able to call what’s going to happen next week you know. And now with the shake-up that just happened at the draft, SmackDown lost a lot of great talents. Great talent and from a personal point of view, all of my friends, all of my friends just went to RAW.

“Now you have all this influx of new faces on SmackDown and performers and Superstars that are in the process of developing and have a chance to step into a role. For me, that’s exciting to kind of see who’s going to end up where, I don’t think that’s me as a performer, that’s me as a fan. The uncertainty of not knowing what’s going to happen next and who’s going to land where on the totem pole, that’s what’s exciting to me both as a performer and a fan. The uncertainty is a crucial aspect of what we do.”

