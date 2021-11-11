Sami Zayn tweeted out yesterday that Scary Spice (aka Melanie Brown) of the Spice Girls had quite the comment about him.

“Scary Spice just called me a p***y,” Zayn wrote.

Not much else context was given about why that was said other than Scary Spice writing back to Sami Zayn, confirming what she called him.

“Damn right! Because you were one,” she responded.

WWE finished up its tour in the UK and made the final stop in Manchester for last night’s show. As noted, Finn Balor returned to action at that event after being pulled for precaution reasons the previous night. At the Manchester show, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match.

It looks like Scary Spice was hanging out backstage for the event as seen by photos from Sasha Banks, who looked to have a much more enjoyable meeting with the singer and actress than Sami Zayn did.

“People of the world! Spice up your life. Thank you, #WWEManchester,” Banks wrote.

With the full rosters back together, this Monday’s WWE RAW takes place from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Friday’s SmackDown is at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

