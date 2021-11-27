After winning the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal on last night’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn looks ahead at what the blue brand will look like once he captures the Universal Championship out of Roman Reigns’ hands. Now that he’s the new No. 1 Contender to this title, he knows there are other obstacles he must face, including the return of Brock Lesnar.

Enraged that Lesnar will rain on his parade, Sami Zayn promises he won’t get too distracted on his one shot of becoming the man who inevitably decimated “The Head of the Table” and his earth-shattering reign.

“What a way to go off the air; Sami Zayn gets one of the biggest wins of his career. But, instead of going off on a career highlight for a generational talent, like Sami Zayn. Who has been oppressed, who has been marginalized and been cast aside for months, years, conveniently, we find air time to make the blockbuster announcement for Brock Lesnar’s return. As if Brock Lesnar hasn’t had enough television time. He needs to step on my moment?” Zayn spewed angrily.

“Every week, I keep saying how there’s a conspiracy against me. I don’t even need to say anything anymore because it is clear as day to anybody these deliberate attacks on Sami. But it’s fine. I need to focus because I’m now next in line for Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship. This is something we don’t get in WWE very often.”

Sami Zayn continued if he were to win the championship, this will be the commencement of his redemption run.

“This is going to be redemption,” Zayn reflected. “This is going to be justice, after all, I have been put through for so long. Sami Zayn finally takes on Roman Reigns, whenever that may be, I will finally have redemption. It’s going to be great.”

