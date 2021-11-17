As a guest on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Sasha Banks spoke about her development in NXT and the matches she had with Charlotte, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. The Boss was asked whether or not “The Four Horsewomen” knew they’d be running women’s pro wrestling after their fatal four-way match.

“At that time, nah, not at that moment, but after that match, we knew,” Sasha Banks said. “We wanted that match to prove something. We were saying let this be the match of the night, let us steal the show. Let’s let everybody know that we are here not to play, we are here to change the game. After that match, I feel like the shift just started happening.

“The respect level with the fans and us just went up, and people just wanted to see that shift and change. It’s like, no, we don’t want to see three-minute matches anymore. We actually want to see girls, their character development, time, promos, storylines. They wanted to see it and they were fully behind us, so I’m so thankful to the NXT audience because they were watching us from the very beginning grow.”

Charlotte Flair spoke about the WWE’s Four Horsewomen’s unspoken bond between four of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. Taking on the name “The Four Horsewomen” instantly garnered them beef with the MMA’s Four Horsewomen of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Banks spoke about whether or not there was real beef between the two factions, and revealed why she had an issue with Ronda Rousey coming into WWE.

“I can only speak for myself, there might be a little tension but I don’t know about real heat,” Sasha Banks said. “I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a locker room instead of me, bring all these people backstage and get more time [on screen] than me. Excuse me? Who is you and what you do? Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home, that’s work, that’s why I’m a legit boss. Not Ronda Rousey.

“There could’ve been a lot of tension from that and the other three, I just didn’t know. I don’t even know why they called themselves the “Four Horsewomen”. I was like, thank you so much for being a fan, but that was our trademark, second after Ric Flair and WCW.

Banks faced Rousey at Royal Rumble 2019 where the former UFC Champion successfully defeated her and went on to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. The Boss revealed she’d like to face Ronda again someday, and spoke about what their match was like at Royal Rumble 2019.

“I’m so down to work with Ronda again,” Sasha Banks said. “I loved our match at Royal Rumble. To have a match with somebody that doesn’t have the professional wrestling background, and it was so new and fresh. I love challenges like that and she got it so quick. She did love it, she was a fan and because of her fighting background, she knew just how to take things and it just flowed so easily and naturally for her. She was awesome to work with and I’d love to have another match with her again.”

