Shayna Baszler spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling during Survivor Series weekend. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion admitted that she sees her recent move to SmackDown is something that will act as a restart for her career.

“I mean, I’ve been on Raw the whole time I’ve been here,” Baszler said. “So, going over to SmackDown, there’s a new locker room and there’s a whole crop of new talent, and on top of like things personally in my career. I’m not in a tag team now. I’ve been in a tag team for a while, so it’s a good way to look at it is that it’s a restart.”

Shayna Baszler then discussed what her future goals are for the professional wrestling industry. While she admitted to wanting to be a champion, Baszler made it clear she has another goal in mind.

“Obviously, the title is always a goal for anyone that is in this business,” she claimed. “But I really just want to, like we talked about, it’s a restart. So I just want to reestablish the fact that it’s a dangerous time to be in the ring with me. I hadn’t been on a tag team really before. Now that I’m stepping away from that, so to speak, it’s a good time to remind people what I’m about. And maybe even some people that didn’t see my NXT run to just even introduce them to what I’ve been about.

“There’s a lot of people and a lot of reasons to leave a legacy. I don’t know how to explain it. Obviously, the title is at the top of the picture,” Baszler stated. “But really it’s about stamping my mark and letting people know what I’m about.”

