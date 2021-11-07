AEW announced six matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami will face Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose while Matt Hardy is set to face Dean Alexander.
Below is the rest of the card:
* The Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Tootie Lynn vs. Riho
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor
These matches will air Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Spoilers for the show are available here.
