This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel) matches were taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena.
Below are the full results (h/t F4WOnline):
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dan The Dad
* Riho defeated Tootie Lynn
* Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander
* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose (with Lulu Pencil) defeated Ryo Mizunami and Ruby Soho. Mei Suruga joined Sakura and Rose at ringside for the match.
* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta)
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated The Acclaimed and 2point0
