This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel) matches were taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

Below are the full results (h/t F4WOnline):

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dan The Dad

* Riho defeated Tootie Lynn

* Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose (with Lulu Pencil) defeated Ryo Mizunami and Ruby Soho. Mei Suruga joined Sakura and Rose at ringside for the match.

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta)

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated The Acclaimed and 2point0