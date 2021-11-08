As we’ve noted, WWE announced both the Men’s and Women’s Survivor Series teams over the weekend.

While Team RAW will be represented by Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, Team SmackDown will be made up of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin.

It appears Ricochet is unhappy with the Survivor Series teams being announced without any qualifying matches. Soon after the teams were announced, Ricochet tweeted:

“What happened to qualifying matches 🤔

Ricochet was recently drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft.

Meanwhile, King Woods is apparently not a fan of Survivor Series being about brand supremacy. In response to a tweet from WWE on FOX, Woods wondered what the winning team would receive besides bragging rights. He also seemed to agree with several fans, who criticized WWE for the lack of build-up in selecting the Survivor Series teams.

Ricochet and Woods’ tweets can be seen below.

What happened to qualifying matches 🤔 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 7, 2021

I agree! Hence why I’m glad to lead these four champions into the battlefield. Also, what do we get when we win? I love fighting for more than the winners purse 😁 — Austin #HailKingWoods – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 7, 2021

AKA you also have no idea what the winning team gets at #SurvivorSeries 🤣 https://t.co/d7fIkcDaNZ — Austin #HailKingWoods – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 7, 2021

I made @UpUpDwnDwn I already have brand supremacy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hrBdY2d0OS — Austin #HailKingWoods – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 7, 2021