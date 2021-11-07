Saturday night was the MLW War Chamber TV taping. Results for the event are available here.

PWInsider reports that King Muertes was slated to compete in the War Chamber match, but he missed the show because American Airlines canceled his flight. Savio Vega took King Muertes’s place in the match since he was already there as a producer.

The other producers were Davey Richards, Konnan, Homicide, and Dave Prazak.

PWInsider also reports that Jacob Fatu will be pushed as a babyface going forward. Mads Kruger will be getting a “big monster heel” push too.

Alex Kane will be officially feuding with Cavin Tankman over the National Openweight Championship.

MLW War Chamber was 26 tickets short of being sold out.