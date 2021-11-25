Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped at tonight’s Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for the following results:

* Match #1: Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Orange Cassidy & Wheeler by pinfall in about 12 minutes

* Match #2: Riho defeated Britt Baker via pinfall in about ten minutes. This was a “Black Friday” match so now Riho has earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match.

* Match #3: Eddie Kingston defeats Daniel Garcia by pinfall in a good fifteen-minute match. Post-match, 2point0 beats on Garcia until Jericho comes and makes the save

AEW Rampage airs on TNT at 10 pm ET on Friday.